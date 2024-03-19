Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,762 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,580,000 after acquiring an additional 545,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pinterest by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670,073 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pinterest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,716,000 after purchasing an additional 191,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after purchasing an additional 235,403 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $733,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,979.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,709 shares of company stock worth $6,328,739 in the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

