Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,202 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.14% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,301,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after acquiring an additional 630,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $33,285,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $24,742,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLLI. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.83.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $84.38.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

