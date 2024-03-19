Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 12,817 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,817 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in LKQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in LKQ by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.