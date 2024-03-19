Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 16,146 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,146 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in EQT were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.62.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. EQT Co. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

