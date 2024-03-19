Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 30,645 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,645 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

