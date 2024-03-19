Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,832 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $159,500,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,213,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13,978.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,987,000 after purchasing an additional 934,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,568 shares of company stock worth $8,067,487. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

