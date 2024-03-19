Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,068 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.40.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

