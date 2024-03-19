Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,523 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $151,220,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,172,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,187,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,151,000 after buying an additional 1,690,212 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $43.83.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

