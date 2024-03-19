Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 30.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $240.66 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $242.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.55 and its 200-day moving average is $211.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

