Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 139,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Xerox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRX. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth $5,688,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Xerox by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,124 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Xerox by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,240,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,910,000 after acquiring an additional 271,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

