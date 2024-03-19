Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) General Counsel Christian Lapointe Purchases 10,000 Shares

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) General Counsel Christian Lapointe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $17,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 257,693 shares in the company, valued at $448,385.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

Shares of Quantum-Si stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Quantum-Si from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Quantum-Si

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSI. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quantum-Si by 31.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si in the first quarter worth $70,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 168.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 51,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 388.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. 30.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

Featured Articles

