Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,463 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 77,361 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Microsoft by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 51,895 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,079 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $417.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $269.52 and a one year high of $427.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

