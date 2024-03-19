Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELIW) and BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Head-To-Head Survey

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELIW – Get Free Report) and BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reliance Global Group and BRP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance Global Group $18.44 million N/A N/A N/A N/A BRP Group $1.22 billion 2.82 -$90.14 million ($1.49) -19.74

Reliance Global Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRP Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance Global Group N/A N/A N/A BRP Group -7.40% 7.61% 2.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.7% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of BRP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Reliance Global Group and BRP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance Global Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BRP Group 0 3 2 1 2.67

BRP Group has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.24%. Given BRP Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Reliance Global Group.

Summary

BRP Group beats Reliance Global Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and insurance brokerage products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc. and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc. in October 2018. Reliance Global Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. BRP Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

