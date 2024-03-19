Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Critical Analysis

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Resonate Blends has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Software has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.9% of American Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of American Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonate Blends -2,373.40% N/A -195.57% American Software 10.94% 9.14% 6.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Resonate Blends and American Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Resonate Blends and American Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A American Software 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Software has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.71%. Given American Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Software is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Resonate Blends and American Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonate Blends $50,000.00 91.56 $650,000.00 N/A N/A American Software $123.66 million 3.01 $10.42 million $0.35 32.00

American Software has higher revenue and earnings than Resonate Blends.

Summary

American Software beats Resonate Blends on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resonate Blends

(Get Free Report)

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis wellness lifestyle products. The company offers Calm to quiet the mind and ease into a gentle sense of wellbeing; Wonder, a THC offering to bring back the youthful sense; Love to reduce barriers to intimacy, stimulate personal connections, and increase tactile sensation; Create to stimulate senses, spark imagination, and channel inner muse; Play to become fully immersed in the moment and the people around; Delight to open up senses; and Sleep for helping to fall asleep. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

About American Software

(Get Free Report)

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services firm. Other segment provides purchasing and materials management, client order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing software and services. In addition, it offers ongoing support and maintenance services; cloud hosting and managed services; and implementation and training services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to the apparel and other soft goods, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, consumer durable goods, wholesale distribution, specialty chemicals, and other process manufacturing industries. American Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

