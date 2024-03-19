Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.94, but opened at $3.08. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 42,041 shares traded.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Specifically, EVP Dan Redington sold 23,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $74,048.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,989.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ribbon Communications news, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 590,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,605.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Redington sold 23,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $74,048.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,989.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 103,000 shares of company stock worth $297,720 and sold 66,000 shares worth $205,119. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Ribbon Communications Trading Down 4.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $484.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.63 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,983,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 120,901 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 327.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 188,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 144,543 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 113,670 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.