Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) CTO David Rivas Sells 9,273 Shares

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) CTO David Rivas sold 9,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $18,267.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 880,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of RGTI stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Rigetti Computing by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

