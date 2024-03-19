Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Position Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,141 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,625 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.89. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

