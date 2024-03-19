Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $103.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.98. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $118.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

