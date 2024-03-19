Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded Smartsheet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Shares of SMAR opened at $38.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $356,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,503.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $902,656 over the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 23.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $105,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

