Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Smartsheet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.18.
View Our Latest Report on Smartsheet
Smartsheet Trading Up 3.0 %
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Smartsheet
In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $356,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,503.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $356,338.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $902,656 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Smartsheet
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 23.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smartsheet
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.