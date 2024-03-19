Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Smartsheet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.18.

View Our Latest Report on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE SMAR opened at $38.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $356,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,503.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $356,338.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $902,656 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 23.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.