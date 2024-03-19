Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CFO Curtis Valentine Sells 226 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CFO Curtis Valentine sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $14,118.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $387,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Curtis Valentine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Curtis Valentine sold 749 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $47,606.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

View Our Latest Report on SFM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.