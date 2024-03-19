Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CFO Curtis Valentine Sells 749 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CFO Curtis Valentine sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $47,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, March 15th, Curtis Valentine sold 226 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $14,118.22.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,321,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,573,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,459,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,478,000 after purchasing an additional 505,028 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 124,417 shares during the period. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 54,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

