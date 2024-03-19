Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CMO Alisa Gmelich Sells 479 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $29,923.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,597.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $23,992,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 872,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 54,659 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 398,901 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

