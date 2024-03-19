Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) COO Nicholas Konat Sells 640 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Konat sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $39,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $65.53.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

