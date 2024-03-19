Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Dustin Hamilton Sells 1,134 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,134 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $70,840.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,700.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dustin Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Dustin Hamilton sold 728 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $46,271.68.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $65.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,789 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after buying an additional 2,614,241 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

