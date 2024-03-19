Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Dustin Hamilton Sells 728 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Dustin Hamilton sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $46,271.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dustin Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Dustin Hamilton sold 1,134 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $70,840.98.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,021,000 after acquiring an additional 112,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,241 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

