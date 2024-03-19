Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf Sells 417 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $26,049.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,331 shares in the company, valued at $645,377.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $23,992,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 872,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after buying an additional 54,659 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after buying an additional 398,901 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.