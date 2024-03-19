Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf Sells 714 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $45,381.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,617 shares in the company, valued at $611,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.9 %

SFM stock opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

