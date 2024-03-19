St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $174.48 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.70 and a 12-month high of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

