Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Michael James Carlson Acquires 10,118 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) COO Michael James Carlson bought 10,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,706.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael James Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Michael James Carlson sold 35,269 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $77,239.11.
- On Friday, February 16th, Michael James Carlson sold 9,952 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $31,547.84.
Stem Stock Down 3.2 %
STEM opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $7.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.
Stem Company Profile
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
