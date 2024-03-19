Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Michael James Carlson Acquires 10,118 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) COO Michael James Carlson bought 10,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,706.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Stem alerts:

Michael James Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Michael James Carlson sold 35,269 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $77,239.11.

On Friday, February 16th, Michael James Carlson sold 9,952 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $31,547.84.

Stem Stock Down 3.2 %

STEM opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stem

Stem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.