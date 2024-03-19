Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Kim Homenock Purchases 24,000 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Kim Homenock acquired 24,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,059.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stem Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Stem by 289.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,570 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stem during the third quarter worth about $4,561,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Stem by 3.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Stem by 33.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,816,000 after buying an additional 2,662,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stem by 39.4% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 687,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 194,335 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
