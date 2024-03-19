Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Kim Homenock Purchases 24,000 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Kim Homenock acquired 24,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,059.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stem Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.

Institutional Trading of Stem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Stem by 289.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,570 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stem during the third quarter worth about $4,561,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Stem by 3.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Stem by 33.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,816,000 after buying an additional 2,662,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stem by 39.4% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 687,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 194,335 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STEM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

