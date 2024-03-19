Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 11,137 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 144% compared to the average volume of 4,557 call options.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 16.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACB opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $201.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Cannabis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 824.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 331,120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 93.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

