Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,835 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.32% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 20.95%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.