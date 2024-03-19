Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.85, but opened at $13.30. Talos Energy shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 275,301 shares.

Specifically, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 19,658,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $229,999,992.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,747,781 shares in the company, valued at $406,549,037.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 63.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,509,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,580,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after buying an additional 1,989,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after buying an additional 1,114,802 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 5,722,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after buying an additional 1,055,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,502,000 after buying an additional 868,953 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

