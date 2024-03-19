TD SYNNEX (SNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. TD SYNNEX has set its Q1 guidance at $2.60-3.10 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 2.600-3.100 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TD SYNNEX to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $108.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.03 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,851.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $518,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,700.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 1,049.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

