Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 8,019 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ashland by 3.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ashland by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,169,000 after purchasing an additional 51,276 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Ashland by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Ashland by 124.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ashland during the third quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Performance

Ashland stock opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.92. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $105.15.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ashland

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

