Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires New Stake in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.09% of Oddity Tech as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000.
Oddity Tech Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
