Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQSP. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,960,473.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,588,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,373,816.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,960,473.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,588,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,373,816.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $289,146.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,494 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,707. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $34.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

