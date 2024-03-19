Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 93.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 440.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.21.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

