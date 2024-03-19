Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 145.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

