Terran Orbital (LLAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect Terran Orbital to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

Terran Orbital stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.27. Terran Orbital has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

