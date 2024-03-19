The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) VP Beverly B. Wittekind Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $122.19 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.14 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

