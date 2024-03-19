The Goldman Sachs Group Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $247.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $247.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.95.

NYSE DKS opened at $213.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $222.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $75,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after buying an additional 494,939 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 237.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,814 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

