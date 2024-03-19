Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,243,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.16% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $1,447,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,568 shares of company stock worth $8,067,487 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

