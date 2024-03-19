Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.42 Billion Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 144.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,647,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,400,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.43% of RB Global worth $1,415,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at $587,759,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA stock opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.00. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.87.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 127.06%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

