Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.46 Billion Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,070,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.87% of International Paper worth $1,456,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of International Paper by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock worth $264,418 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

