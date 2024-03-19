Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,399,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.26% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $1,495,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078 in the last 90 days. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.2 %

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Shares of AMH opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 104.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.