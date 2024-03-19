Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,682,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.28% of Builders FirstSource worth $1,578,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after buying an additional 50,365 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,930,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $195.44 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.19 and a 52-week high of $208.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.27.

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

