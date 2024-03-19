Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,077,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,666,744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.81% of Citizens Financial Group worth $1,476,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $34.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens Financial Group

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.