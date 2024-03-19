Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,281,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.24% of Okta worth $1,245,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.39.

Okta Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.85. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,372 shares of company stock valued at $832,603. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

